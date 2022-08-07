Lionel Messi Pulls Off Epic Bicycle Kick For PSG, Scores A Brace In Ligue 1 Opener | Watch

Argentine football great Lionel Messi became the centerpiece for the soccer world as he headlined the opening day of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season with a brace for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Playing the campaign opener against Clermont Foot, the 35-year-old scored his first goal in the 80th minute, before pulling off a stunning bicycle kick, six minutes later to hand PSG a 5-0 lead. Courtesy of his twin goals, PSG started their title defence with a victory, as Messi found himself in the headlines for his epic goal.

In the 80th minute of the match, Messi put a fantastic run before passing the ball to Neymar Jr, who passed it back to him, who netted the goal. In the 86th minute, Messi completed his brace with the overhead bicycle kick and celebrated it in ecstatic fashion. The video of Messi’s incredible effort was quick to go viral on social media, as fans pointed out PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe should learn a thing or two from the veteran duo of Messi and Neymar.

Watch Lionel Messi's bicycle kick vs Clermont Foot:

Neymar Jr. scores PSG's first goal of Ligue 1 2022-23

It should be noted that Neymar opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring for PSG, nine minutes into the game. Achraf Hakimi’s strike at the 26th minute doubled the defending champion’s lead, while Marquinhos took the lead to 3-0 after scoring in the 38th minute. The seven-time Ballon d’Or champion Messi then struck two goals in the final 10 minutes of the play to start his 2022 season on a happy note.

Fans hail Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi for creating an impact together

Meanwhile, Mbappe was ruled out of the match as he didn’t travel to Clermont due to pain in his adductor muscles. He was the top goal scorer for PSG last year with 28 goals, while Messi and Neymar failed to live up to the expectations. Football fans cited this and said Mbappe should learn from Neymar and Messi to create an impact while playing together.

“Moving forward, Mbappe needs to learn the act of selflessness from Neymar and Messi, just so sweet how they always want to make the impact together, not leaving one behind. The 3 of them will be unstoppable if they work together like that,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

