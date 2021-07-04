Lionel Messi Pulls Out Stunning Free-kick Goal In Copa America Quarter-Final Vs Ecuador

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi on Saturday pulled out a stunning last-minute goal via free-kick as Argentina defeated Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-final. Lionel Messi scored from a late freekick and earlier laid on two assists as Argentina eventually subdued Ecuador and kept the superstar's dream of winning his first major international title alive.

Lionel Messi's free-kick goal against Ecuador

The 34-year-old footballer got an opportunity of free-kick from the edge of the penalty box in the 91st minute when Angel Di Maria was fouled resulting in Ecuador's Piero Hincapie getting sent off through a red card. Messi took the free-kick and smashed to the right corner of the goal post past Ecuador's goal-keeper Hernan Galindez. Notably, Lionel Messi scored his 76th international goal and is now only one shy of Pele for the South American record.

Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America Quarter-Final

During Argentina vs Ecuador quarter-final match, Rodrigo de Paul opened the scoring at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania in the 39th minute, tapping into an empty goal before Lautaro Martinez added the second in the 84th with a blast from close range. Messi, in his first match since his contract with Barcelona expired, assisted both of them.

In the dying moments of the match, Messi scored Argentina's third from a free-kick from the edge of the box. It was his fourth goal in the tournament.

Argentina wasted several opportunities at 1-0 to cruise to a comfortable victory. Ecuador then hit the post in the second half before Martinez doubled Argentina's lead. But Messi became more influential after 71 minutes when Angel di Maria stepped in replacing Giovani lo Celso. Ecuador also lost defender Piero Hincapi to a red card near the end of the match after a foul on Di Maria that gave Argentina the free-kick scored by Messi.

It was his 76th goal in his 149th match for Argentina, one short of Pel's record as top goal scorer of a South American national team. It was also his 58th career goal on a free kick for club and country, moving one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now in the semi-final, Argentina's rival at the Man Garrincha Stadium on Tuesday will be Colombia, which earlier overcame Uruguay on penalties. The other semifinal will feature defending champions Brazil and Peru.

(Image Credits: AP)

(Story Inputs: AP)