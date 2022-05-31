Lionel Messi Responds To Robert Lewandowski's Ballon D'Or Criticism: 'He Was Not The Best'

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has responded to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's criticism, who stated that the Argentine's words after winning the award last season "were not sincere." The Polish international said that he would have liked the PSG forward's words to be 'sincere and courteous' rather than just 'empty words.'

Lionel Messi hits back at Robert Lewandowski's criticism

While speaking to an Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Lionel Messi said, "Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he wants." When asked about his opinion on the Ballon d'Or row, he added, "I honestly don't share what he said but I didn't give it much importance either. That's it, it stayed there and he can say what he wants and I'm not interested."

The Argentine then went on to add that the words he said in those moments were genuine and that he really felt that Lewandowski should have won the 2020 Ballon d'Or award. "But the words I said at that moment were from the heart and because I really felt that way," added Messi.

"I said that he deserved the Ballon d'Or before, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won he was not the best. I just said that. But let him take it however he wants."

What did Robert Lewandowski say about Lionel Messi's comments?

While speaking to Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym last year, Robert Lewandowski said, "I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words." However, the Bayern Munich striker later clarified his words to deescalate the tensions between him and Lionel Messi.

He told Kicker, "I never wanted to say that Lionel Messi's words were not sincere or serious. On the contrary, I was very touched and delighted by Lionel Messi's speech at the event in Paris, in which he expressed that, in his opinion, I deserved the Ballon d'Or 2020. I just wanted to express my statement that I would of course be very happy if Messi's words would be heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and once again congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or."