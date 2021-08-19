Lionel Messi Reveals PSG Ambitions After Leaving Barcelona, Reunion With Neymar And More

Following the sensational move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), fans are waiting for Messi PSG debut. Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG with an option to extend it to June 2024. The contract will reportedly see him making €35 million per season, including bonuses. The ex-Barcelona star recently while speaking to the Qatari media group owned sports channel opened up his ambition with his new club.

Lionel Messi reveals his ambition with PSG

While speaking to beIN Sports Messi said, " I believe PSG are prepared to fight once again having come very close in recent years. I have the same dream and desire to win another Champions League. Hopefully, I can do whatever is necessary so that we can achieve that goal, which is something that would mean a lot to the club, to me personally, and to the fans".

Dozens of PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport in Paris to welcome Messi, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring “Ici c’est Paris” - “Here is Paris.” The 34-year-old spoke about his first club experience outside Barcelona. He said, "To be honest, it was crazy. From the moment the statement came out, people were flooding the streets without knowing I would be coming here since nothing had then been confirmed. It is my first experience outside of Barcelona, having been there for so long, and to experience this is crazy. I'm just enjoying every minute and very excited to start".

Lionel Messi on playing alongside Neymar

The move to PSG also sees Argentina superstar reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Speaking about the reunion with Neymar and PSG squad, Lionel Messi said, "I am very excited to play with Neymar after having spent so much time separated and very excited to play alongside everyone else. I think Paris have a spectacular squad and I'm very excited to enjoy the day-to-day with them all".

When will Messi play his first match?

Lionel Messi during the earlier press conference admitted that he was unsure when he will be fit enough to make his debut after a long and hectic summer. After missing PSG's opening match against Strasbourg, questions have emerged as to when will Messi play his first match for PSG. While there are no clear indications on Messi PSG debut, but according to AS, Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically to make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes. But according to Sky Sports, he is expected to make his debut away against Reims on August 29, however, if he makes his debut on August 29 or the week after is something we will have to wait and see.