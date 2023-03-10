'Lionel Messi Saying That Gives You Goosebumps': Martinez Opens Up On Leo's Huge Gesture

The 2021 Copa America title brought a lot of joy to the Argentine team, especially Lionel Messi who had been in the search of his first international trophy for his country. But it wasn't a smooth path as a lot of hard work went in to achieve that feat. Emiliano Martinez opened up on how Messi gave a fiery speech on the eve of the Copa America final, which was a pre-cursor to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina encountered the likes of Ecuador and Colombia in the knockouts before they were pitted against archrival Brazil in the final. A first-half strike from Angel Di Maria ensured Argentina finished on the podium that day. Messi added another feather to his hat as the Paris Saint Germain forward, at last, fulfilled his long-lasting dream of adding a World Cup trophy to his cabinet as Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez said, "I really felt like I wanted to cry because he mentioned my daughter. My wife gave birth 10 days before the (Copa America) final, so Messi said something about 'he hasn't even seen his newborn daughter to stay here with us', so make sure we do it for him. Messi saying that... it gives you goosebumps. It was a really nice start to that day for me."

The Aston Villa keeper also admitted that his save of Randal Kolo Muani in the final is the best save of his career to date.

"When I go to bed, when I close my eyes, I'm thinking 'what if that goes in?'," Argentina's No.1 revealed. "I couldn't enjoy it at the time. It was so quick. (Hugo) Lloris cleared it, we headed it back, (Ibrahima) Konate cleared it again and all of sudden (Randal) Kolo Muani is one-v-one against me. Normally I would rush out to the ball but I was cool, I waited for him.

"I put a little bit of pressure. You see my left arm and my left leg goes to the near-post because I was praying, thinking that the ball would go there. I didn't move my face, I closed my eyes and I thought 'please hit me' and it did. I never turned my face. If it hit me here (points to his nose), better, you know, make sure it doesn't go in. It will be probably the best save of my football career."