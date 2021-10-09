Lionel Messi Says He 'didn't Make A Mistake' Joining PSG Despite Dismal Start

When the news of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona hit, it was more or less common knowledge that he would join one of two clubs, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Manchester City and the six-time Ballon d'Or ended up at PSG. He has not had the greatest of starts after only one goal involvement for PSG in five appearances. People have begun to question whether it was the right move for Messi to join PSG but the Argentine superstar has revealed that he is "very happy today" at the club. Speaking to France Football's L'Équipe, the 34-year-old said,

Barca issued the statement saying that I was not going to continue and from that point on I started to wonder how I was going to bounce back. I had to find a new club to continue my career. I was lucky to be contacted by several clubs including PSG. I am grateful to the club because from the start they treated me very well. They showed they really wanted me and took care of me. I thank them because I am very happy today.

Messi then revealed that he received many offers after his Barcelona exit was confirmed but he and his team came to an agreement with PSG very quickly. He said that it was PSG's project, the players and the overall quality of the team that won him over. Currently, there are three Argentine players at PSG, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Mauro Icardi, there is also Messi's very close friend Neymar. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner said that having these friends in the dressing room allowed him to settle quickly especially because many PSG players speak Spanish as he does.

I received other offers, but ... we came to an agreement with PSG quite quickly. I was obviously won over by the project, the players it has, the quality of the group … all these elements made it easier to find an agreement. Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish like me.

Lionel Messi at PSG

The Argentine superstar made his debut as a second-half substitute against Reims on August 29. Following that he was handed his first start for PSG in their Champions League trip to Brugge on September 15. He then started that match against Lyon but was subbed off after 76 minutes, a decision he reacted angrily to by refusing to shake the hand of manager Mauricio Pochettino. He was unable to get on the scoresheet in his first three games for the Parisians. And with no goals or assists, it left everyone wondering whether this was the right move for the 34-year-old.

Following the Lyon game, Messi spent the next two matches against Metz and Montpellier on the sideline owing to a knee injury. But there is only so much the record-breaking Lionel Messi can go without seeing his name on the scoresheet. PSG took on Manchester City in the Champions League and Messi scored. In the 74th minute of the Group A match against City, Kylian Mbappe set up Messi for the perfect shot, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner obliged as he scored a wonderful curler past a helpless Ederson. That was PSG's second goal of the night and the match ended 2-0 with a victory for the Parisians over City.

