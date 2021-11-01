Lionel Messi Says He Would Like To Return To Barcelona, But Not As Player

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has expressed his thoughts on the idea of returning to Barcelona as a part of the club’s senior management in the future after he retires from football as a player. The 34-year footballer was associated with the Camp Nou side for 21 years before moving to the French outfit Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) during the Summer Transfer Window earlier this year. However, as reported by Marca, the global icon has claimed that he may return to Barcelona as a technical secretary after he hangs up his boots as a player.

Messi expressed his intention to become a part of Barca’s senior management in the future while admitting his affection with the club, months after exiting from the Spanish club. As per Marca, while speaking to Sport, Messi admitted he has always said he would like to return to the club in whatever capacity possible. While elaborating his thoughts, he said, “I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be in Barcelona. I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love [Barcelona] and I would love them to keep doing well, to continue growing, and to continue to be among the best in the world."

Lionel Messi scored 672 goals for Barcelona in 778 matches

Messi joined the Barca Youth academy as a teenager in 2000 and made his professional football debut with the club in 2005. After playing at the highest level of football for 16 years with the senior team of Barcelona and picking up six Ballon d'Or awards with the team, Messi moved to Ligue 1 club PSG. His exit from the Camp Nou side was a rather dramatic one as he wished to continue at the club, however citing Barcelona’s financial woes, the La Liga didn’t allow the club to renew Messi’s contract. He scored 672 goals after representing the club in 778 matches, whereas he has scored three goals with PSG in eight matches. It has always been speculated that Messi would join Barcelona in the future as a player or even as a member of the team management.

