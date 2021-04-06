Lionel Messi Scored FOUR Goals Vs Arsenal OTD In 2010 To Become Barcelona's UCL Top Scorer

FC Barcelona under Pep Guardiola were arguably one of the greatest sides ever assembled in Champions League history, which saw the full potential of a young Lionel Messi unleashed. The Catalan giants lifted the UCL title in 2009, and while the following campaign will be well known for Inter Milan's shock win in the semis, Barcelona and Messi had their fair share of moments in their run to the last four. One of those came in their epic quarter-final clash against Arsenal, where Messi, now a six-time Ballon d'Or winner unleashed his magic.

Barcelona vs Arsenal 2010: Lionel Messi scores four in crunch tie, becomes Barca's record top scorer in UCL

On this day, April 6, 10 years ago, a 23-year-old Lionel Messi was in the form of his life as he put an Arsenal defence to the sword with some breathtaking skill. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal came all guns blazing with an 18th-minute strike from Nicklas Bendtner, shocking the Camp Nou crowd. However, Lionel Messi then stamped his authority as the best player in the world, quickly scoring an equaliser with a superb solo drive.

The Argentine international then teamed up with Pedro to scored his second, before completing a first-half hat-trick with a classy lob. Messi was not done yet and scored a fourth later in the second half to help Barcelona win the game 4-1 and seal the tie 6-3 on aggregate. That display prompted Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to famously quote that Messi was a "PlayStation player" following his team's defeat.

During the Barcelona vs Arsenal 2010 clash, Messi became Barcelona's record goalscorer in the Champions League, going past Brazil legend Rivaldo in the process. 10 years since, nobody has been close to matching Messi's record, who is only behind arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League top-scorers list. The Barcelona captain currently has 120 goals in the Champions League, almost five times Luis Suarez's tally for the Catalan giants in the competition. Only four players in Barcelona history have scored more than 20 UCL goals, and one other than Messi has passed the 30 goal mark.

UCL live stream: How to watch UEFA Champions League quarter-finals live?

In India, the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals live will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The UCL live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The round is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona Twitter)