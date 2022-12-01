Lionel Messi Scripts Unique FIFA World Cup Record, Oldest Player To Own It Since 1966

Day 11 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded with Argentina and Poland advancing into the Round of 16, despite Poland’s 0-2 loss to the Lionel Messi-led team. Messi failed to register a goal during the game at Stadium 976 but created several goal-scoring opportunities in what was a busy game for him. En route to Argentina’s victory, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner claimed a unique FIFA World Cup record.

Lionel Messi surpasses Diego Maradona in FIFA World Cup record books

As per OptaJoe, at the age of 35 years and 159 days, Messi became the oldest player in the World Cup since 1966 to create five-plus chances and make five-plus dribbles during a match at the marquee event. Interestingly, the 35-year-old surpassed his idol Diego Maradona’s record to own the unique record. Maradona was the previous oldest player to do so against Nigeria during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Messi failed to convert a penalty in the 39th minute of the Argentina vs Poland match. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was particularly brilliant against Messi as he denied the superstar footballer goals on several other occasions. However, Szczesny failed to hold off Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, who were the two goal-scorers for Argentina.

What's next for Argentina and Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Both Argentina and Poland advanced into the FIFA World Cup knockouts as the top two teams in Group C. Argentina finished as the group toppers with two wins, a loss, and six points on their tally. Poland was the next best team in the group with a win, a loss, and a draw, which made them earn four points. Poland and Mexico were tied on points but the Robert Lewandowski-staring side finished ahead of Mexico by goal difference.

Argentina will now clash against Group D runners-up Australia in the Round of 16 on December 4. On the other hand, Poland will face the defending champions France on December 4. At the same time, Group A winner Netherlands is up against USA, while Group B toppers England will encounter Senegal in the Last 16.