Lionel Messi Sends Video Special Message To Luis Suarez During Nacional Unveiling; WATCH

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has sent an emotional message to former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan striker returned to boyhood club Nacional. The 35-year-old returned to the Uruguayan outfit with the hope of getting selected for the national team.

Lionel Messi wishes Luis Suarez best of luck

While speaking in a video shared by Nacional on their official Twitter handle, Lionel Messi said, "Hola Gordo! Well, you’re already there. I wanted to send you a big hug. To wish you all the best in this new phase of yours. I know how important it is for you to be there at Nacional, at your home, in your country after so much time. To prepare for the World Cup, because there isn’t much to go."

Messi added, "I wish you the best. Now I am going to have to follow Nacional from here as well. We, fans of Newell’s, don’t have good memories with Nacional. You already know that I love you very much and will do anything for you. I wish you all the best and hopefully, we will see each other soon."

Messirve tu saludo 👋🏼😄



El mensaje de Leo Messi para su gran amigo @LuisSuarez9, deseándole lo mejor en esta nueva etapa. #SuárezEnNacional#ElClubGigante 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/MJJUZm9rsS — Nacional (@Nacional) July 31, 2022

Messi and Suarez shared one of the best partnerships during their time at Barcelona as the duo won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League. The partnership between the two ended when the Uruguyan striker decided to join rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2020 season, a club at which he won another La Liga title. While Messi stayed at the club for another season, he too left them eventually when it was clear that Barcelona will not be able to renew his contract due to financial reasons.

Why did Luis Suarez decide to join Nacional?

Luis Suarez released a video on his official Instagram handle to explain why it was 'impossible' to reject boyhood club Nacional after all the love he and his family had received. While speaking in a video, the Uruguayan striker said, "I’ve now reached a pre-agreement in order to join Nacional. It was impossible for me to say no to this opportunity. I hope final details will be resolved soon in order to complete the deal officially."