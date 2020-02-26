Lionel Messi Sent Tumbling After Neat Feint By Napoli Goalkeeper David Ospina; Watch Video

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Napoli and Barcelona turned out to be an underwhelming affair after both sides played out a 1-1 draw. Napoli chose to sit back and hit Barcelona on the counter, while Barcelona struggled for creativity. With the Italian side defending resolutely, Lionel Messi and co. failed to really carve out chances and test Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina.

Napoli vs Barcelona highlights: David Ospina sends Lionel Messi tumbling down

The early stages of the game saw an impressive moment from David Ospina as he evaded a press from Lionel Messi with great composure. The former Arsenal player is not known for his abilities with his feet. However, Ospina did enough on Tuesday night to see a rushing Lionel Messi hit the floor.

Lionel Messi Cryuff turn overshadowed by tumble

With Barcelona trying to press the Italian side on every occasion, the ball landed on David Ospina's feet. Lionel Messi tried to hurry the goalkeeper by immediately closing on him. A calm David Ospina executed a subtle feint to evade Messi and pass the ball to a teammate. Lionel Messi couldn't control his pace and ended up tumbling on the floor in what turned out to be a hilarious turn of events.

Napoli vs Barcelona highlights: Dries Mertens goal

Astonishingly, Lionel Messi and Barcelona were dealt a much harder blow just minutes later as Napoli took the lead. Piotr Zielinski's pressing saw Junior Firpo lose the ball cheaply before the former teed up Dries Mertens at the edge of the box. Mertens took a touch before wonderfully curling the ball past the outstretched arms of Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the opener.

Napoli vs Barcelona highlights: Antoine Griezmann goal

Barcelona struggled to open up Napoli for much of the game. However, the second half saw some quick movement from the Spanish side, leading to the Antoine Griezmann goal. Sergio Busquets instigated the move from the midfield after he found Nelson Semedo down the right flank. The right-back drove towards Napoli's goal before finding Antoine Griezmann unmarked inside the box. The Frenchman made no mistake from close range to hammer the ball past Ospina.

Watch: Lionel Messi Cryuff turn

The game had two great goals but failed to impress otherwise. However, Barcelona ended up with a crucial away goal and will be confident ahead of their meeting at the Camp Nou. The second leg will take place on March 19.

Social media trolls Lionel Messi after the striker falls down

Messi getting sauced by Ospina to start the attack for that goal was the best part 😂😂😂 #ChampionsLeague — Jonny Arteaga (@jonninho5) February 25, 2020

the important thing today is that everyone saw Ospina made Messi slip — Don Arepa ⚽️🇨🇴 (@Super_Mario_18) February 25, 2020

Messi has been ass so far, his best move was that ankle breaker Ospina pulled on him... — 8💛24💜 (@ViniJrMadrid7) February 25, 2020

