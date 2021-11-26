Lionel Messi Set To Win 2021 Ballon D'Or, Fans Speculate On Social Media: Report

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi was in phenomenal touch while playing for Barcelona in the first half of 2021, before winning the Copa America with Argentina on July 11. Despite the decreased no. of goals for his new team Paris Saint-Germain, speculations about Messi picking up his seventh Ballon d’Or award have reached an all-time high as the date of the result announcement comes closer. Italian reporter Matte Moreno revealed fresh developments about the annual coveted awards recently on social media, which in turn took the whole internet by storm.

Replying to a Messi fan’s comment on the France football, saying the association is doing a good job by misleading people on who will win the Ballon d’Or, Moretto said that Messi is set to pick the award and his friends and family are already aware of the development. Messi scored a total of 38 goals for Barcelona across different competitions in a total of 47 matches. While the awards will be announced by France Football on Monday, at the same time, as per a report by The Sun, El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol also expressed his opinion on the subject by saying that the order of the top three contenders for the Ballon d’Or is Messi, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski scored a total of 41 Bundesliga goals in the 2020-21 season

Lewandowski was the front runner for the ward in 2020, however, it cruelly got robbed from him as the Ballon d’Or awards were canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He went on to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich earlier in 2021 and overtook Gerd Muller’s record for most goals in a season in the process. He scored a total of 41 goals in 29 games in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, while he has scored 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games this season.

Karim Benzema's record with Real Madrid in the 2020-21 season

Real Madrid’s Benzema has been in phenomenal form, as he scored a total of 30 goals in 43 matches for the team across LaLiga, Champions League, and other competitions. In the current season, Benzema has scored a grand total of 15 goals in 17 matches so far. Meanwhile, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been also nominated for the Ballon’dOr this year, however, he is not being touted as a front runner. At the same time, as per The Sun’s report, former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in favor of Lewandowski while Rivaldo has backed Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah for the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards.

