Lionel Messi Spills The Beans On Missing Direct Rivalry With Ronaldo; 'beautiful Memory'

Every football fan is well aware of the fierce rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In a conversation with Spanish outlet MARCA, Lionel Messi has spoken about his competition with the Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo who now is back at Manchester United and said that is now a beautiful memory. The duo spent nine seasons together in La Liga and during this phase, all the nine Ballon d'Or awards were shared between them. Lionel Messi won five of those while Ronaldo won four.

When being asked if misses the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo he said "It's been a long time since we stopped competing in the same league. We competed individually and as a team for the same goals. It was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much. It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football," he said.

Messi opines on Xavi's return to Barcelona

Messi also spoke about the return of Xavi to the club in the capacity of a manager. Messi said that Xavi was someone who knew the club really well and would be a great influence on the younger players “With Xavi, Barcelona will grow, he is a coach who knows a lot and he is someone who knows the club very well. Xavi is a respected person by the fans and players, and an important figure for all the young players who are present, in addition to that, he’s a good teacher and this would be beneficial for the club. Since Xavi left, we have kept in touch. I don’t remember what I said to him in that message, I congratulated him on this new step in his career.”

Messi shares thoughts on Dani Alves re-signing for Barcelona

Messi spoke in detail about his former teammate Alves returning to Barcelona, stating that the move surprised him a great deal. However, he added that he would be an excellent role model for the club’s youngsters to look up to.

“The truth is, the arrival of Dani Alves surprised me, especially at this time. I think it will be a good addition, like Xavi, he will be important for young players,” he said. “Alves will help the team to grow, he has a winner mentality, he will help the youngsters on and off the field.”

