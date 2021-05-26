Lionel Messi Spotted At Airport Before Flying Home With Family Ahead Of Copa America 2021

After having gone for an early vacation and missed Barcelona's last game against Eibar, Lionel Messi was spotted at the airport as he left for Argentina to represent his country at the Copa America 2021. As per the Copa America 2021 schedule, the tournament will kick off on 13th June with the final set to be played on 10th July. All details are mentioned below.

Lionel Messi spotted at airport before flying to Argentina

Lionel Messi was spotted at Barcelona's El Prat airport with his family before flying to Argentina for the Copa America 2021. Messi will hope to break the trophy drought by winning his first trophy with the national team. The Argentina national football team has finished runners-up in four of the previous six seasons of the Copa America.

🛫 Leo Messi pone rumbo a Argentina



👋🏻 Deja Barcelona sin renovar con el @FCBarcelona



🇦🇷 Mañana se concentra con la Selección de @Argentina para la #CopaAmerica2021



📽️ @victor_nahe pic.twitter.com/45fOJ5qSLI — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 25, 2021

Lionel Messi Argentina stats ahead of Copa America 2021

Despite the Lionel Messi Argentina stats being staggering, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to lift a trophy with his national side. The Argentina talisman has scored a total of 71 goals in 142 appearances for the national side. From this total, he has scored six goals in 19 World Cup appearances and nine goals in 27 Copa America appearances. Messi will hope he can further add to the goal tally at this year's Copa America with the hope that his goals can help him win his first trophy with his national side.

Argentina Copa America 2021 schedule

As per the Copa America 2021 schedule, the 10 teams in the competition are split into two groups of five with the top four progressing to the quarter-final stage. Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay while Group B consists of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The complete Argentina Copa America 2021 schedule is given below.

Argentina vs Chile: 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, June 13 (2:30 AM IST on Monday, June 14)

Argentina vs Uruguay: 9:00 PM local time on Thursday, June 17 (5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 18)

Argentina vs Paraguay: 8:00 PM local time on Sunday, June 20 (4:30 AM IST on Monday, June 21)

Argentina vs Bolivia: 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, June 27 (2:30 AM IST on Monday, June 28)

How to watch Copa America 2021 in India?

Sony Picture Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive television and Copa America 2021 live stream rights for India. The Copa America 2021 live stream of all games will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams. Meanwhile, the Copa America 2021 tickets are available for fans on Stubhub across the world.