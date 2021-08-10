Lionel Messi Spotted In Paris; PSG Confirm Arrival Of The Legend In A Cryptic Tweet

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi by uploading a cryptic but easy-to-decipher video on social media. The Messi deal had earlier been confirmed by reports from Fabrizio Romano as he gave it the 'here we go!'.This is one of the biggest transfers in footballing history seems all but done as Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. Messi will sign a two-year contract with PSG and an option to extend until June 2024. He is likely to be in Paris within the next few hours to undergo his medical and make this transfer official.

In the video uploaded on their Twitter, there is a montage of images and videos including one of a player signing a contract followed by an image of six Ballon d'Or trophies lying with the Eiffel Tower in the background all but confirming that Messi has agreed to sign with PSG.

Messi was sighted in Paris after the official announcement, with Romano uploading one of the first images of Messi waving at the fans who have come in large numbers to welcome the Argentine superstar.

Lionel Andrés Messi.



Paris - August 10 2021.



Paris Saint-Germain.



Official.



Historical.#Messi 🌟🇫🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/FNwpJOToN3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

This comes only minutes after Neymar had also confirmed the transfer when he uploaded a video of Messi and himself with the words "Back together" in front. They both played together in FC Barcelona and have shared a close friendship since often seen on holidays together. Neymar had made the shift from the Catalan club to PSG back in 2017.

Messi will also be partnering up with fellow Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Mauro Icardi. This move comes after he bid farewell to his boyhood club FC Barcelona, who could not offer him a contract extension. Messi had been without a contract since June 30 of this year and initial reports had suggested that he will resign for Barca; however, that was later called off as they announced that Messi would be leaving the club after 21 years there.

Messi breaks down as he bids farewell to Barcelona

Messi was reduced to tears in a heartbreaking and emotional press conference at Camp Nou as he bid farewell to his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he spent 21 years. As Leo stood by the podium, the crowd consisting of players and media persons, stood and applauded their legend for over a minute and a half, as Messi could not hold back his tears.

As the resounding applause began to fade, Messi pulled out a tissue and wiped his tears as he began to speak about his departure and say his farewell.

“The truth is don't know what to say. In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years of being here, my entire life. I'm not ready for this,” said Messi as he tried to hold back his tears. “We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my teammates, everyone who has been by my side.”

The move comes on the back of the fact that FC Barcelona could not afford to renew Messi's contract owing to financial issues despite coming to an agreement. Messi had been a free agent since June 30 of this year but everything seems to have changed as he will now wear the PSG colours.

Image: @FabrizioRomano/Twitter