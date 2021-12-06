Lionel Messi 'strives On Daily Basis' To Avoid Arguments With PSG Boss Pochettino: Report

Lionel Messi joined France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window and it was a shocking move for fans as well as football enthusiasts. The transfer itself was not as surprising as the fact that he left Barcelona after almost two decades of association with the club. However, ever since the move, Messi has not been in the best of form and has seemed to struggle especially against Ligue 1 opponents. And now according to a report by L'Equipe in France, Lionel Messi and his entourage are not pleased with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and his style of play.

According to the report, there are concerns that Pochettino is not stern enough with the players. Sources close to the club have told L'Equipe that Mauricio Pochettino has 'lost credit' with parts of his team as a result of his soft approach. The team's current style of play has been deemed as 'restrictive' in the report and the team's inability to transition into counter-attacks has been criticised.

Based on the report, despite PSG being top of the table in Ligue 1 and 11 points clear of the nearest threat, they are still being criticised for their 'subpar' performances. PSG have one of the best, if not the best, attacking trios in football currently with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Messi but they are yet to perform up to their hype. So much so that even Mbappe has said that the star trio needs to improve. Mbappe recently said in an interview with Amazon Prime: "We’re aware that we need to do more. When you have three players of that level, you can’t hide from it. We need to do the things that keep us together as a collective. We each have to do our bit."

Messi struggling in Ligue 1 due to the cold

Ever since joining PSG, Messi has played eight games in the Ligue 1 and managed to score just one goal and assisted another three, which shows that he is struggling a little in the French top division. In the Champions League, however, he has fared comparatively better having scored three goals in four games so far. According to the Argentine sensation's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez who remains in touch with Messi, the reason boils down to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner not adjusting to the weather in France saying it was too cold for him there.

Image: AP