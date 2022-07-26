Lionel Messi To FC Barcelona? Xavi Alludes To PSG Forward's Future With Spanish Giants

Lionel Messi bid an emotional farewell to FC Barcelona last season after spending 21 years with the club. The Argentina skipper signed for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal last season after the Catalan club failed to renew his contract. Messi struggled in his very first season with the French champions and is in the final year of his contract with the club. Despite losing Messi last year Barcelona is yet to close the door on the Argentina skipper with club President Joan Laporta recently stating that his story with the club is still unfinished.

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez gives update on Lionel Messi transfer

Following Laporta's statement, current FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez during the press conference spoke about the chances of a Barcelona-Messi partnership in the future. Xavi in his statement regarding Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona said, "Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now, he's under contract with PSG so it's impossible. We'll see in the future. Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça"

Joan Laporta statement on Lionel Messi Barcelona in future

In an interview with ESPN, Barcelona Club president Joan Laporta stated that the Lionel Messi- Barcelona is still not completed and the player should have a beautiful ending at Camp Nou. While talking about Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona Laporta said, "Messi was everything. To Barca, he's been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me, he's only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, and coaches."

How did Lionel Messi do for PSG in first season?

The Argentine international endured a tough start to his life at PSG last season as he faced the wrath of the fans at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was expected to hit the ground running in his very first season but failed to live up to the hype. Messi had a disappointing UEFA Champions League campaign, which saw PSG knocked out by Real Madrid. The La Liga giants beat the Ligue 1 heavyweights 3-1 on the night in the second leg and 3-2 on aggregate. Coming to the overall performance, Messi featured in 26 matches across all competitions, scoring just seven goals, with only two of them coming in Ligue 1.