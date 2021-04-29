Lionel Messi To Finish Career At Barcelona? Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Explains Why

With Lionel Messi's contract expiring in the summer, there have been many speculations surrounding the 33-year-old attacker. Amid all the chaos, Former FC Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola has shared his opinion on Messi's future with the current Manchester City manager suggesting how the Argentinian will "not find a better home” than the Blaugrana outfit.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has never shied away from expressing his interest and affection for Lionel Messi. The duo spent over four years together in Catalunya between 2008-2012 when Guardiola took charge of FC Barcelona as the club's head coach.

As Lionel Messi's future at the Nou Camp remains uncertain with the Argentine's contract expiring at the end of this season, the 33-year-old attacker has been linked with various clubs. Top teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been linked to make a move and acquire the player's services.

Despite Man City being linked with the forward, Pep Guardiola has expressed his thoughts on what the six-time Ballon d'or winner should do with the Spanish tactician sharing how Messi should finish his career at FC Barcelona. Speaking with TV3, the former FC Barcelona was quoted saying how he feels Messi can finish his career at Barça and added that the Argentine international will not find a better home than his current club.

Pep Guardiola's wish could well become a reality as reports from Football Espana suggest that Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta have been involved in talks, discussing the attacker's contract. The two are eyeing the possibility of extending Messi'a stay with the Spanish giants.

With all the rumours surrounding Messi's futures, the 33-year-old will be looking to shift the focus from his future to the current LaLiga title race. Under Ronald Koeman, the Catalunya giants have become a team to reckon with as the Blaugrana outfit has lost just one game in 2021, which was El Clasico against Real Madrid. The LaLiga giants currently find themselves slotted third on the league standings, having recorded 22 wins while playing out five losses and the same number of draws so far.

FC Barcelona are also level on points with second-ranked Real Madrid while having a game in hand. With the Catalunya outfit set to play Granada in their upcoming league outing, they will be aiming to pocket all three points on Thursday which could see them leapfrog their Madrid counterparts and move to the top of the LaLiga table.