After 21 glorious years in Spain, FC Barcelona announced on late Thursday night that Argentina striker Lionel Messi will not be renewing his contract with the La Liga giants. The Catalan club issued a statement citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal as the reason behind the global superstar's departure. Messi's exit comes as a sudden shock even as club President Joan Laporta had persistently asserted that he was confident of the Argentine's continual at Barcelona.

Here's FC Barcelona's full statement:

Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations). As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Reports of Messi's exit were fuelled following Barcelona's dismal performance in the 2020-21 season. FC Barcelona had failed to clinch the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine had reportedly conveyed his disappointment to the club authorities as well and expressed a desire to exit. As per transfer rumours, Manchester City and PSG remain frontrunners to offer a contract to the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner.