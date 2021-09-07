Lionel Messi To Make Sensational Barcelona Return In Future? Club President Drops Hint

Barcelona President Joan Laporta dropped a hint that football legend and former Barca skipper Lionel Messi may return to the club in the future before he decides to retire from the game. Messi moved to French outfit Paris Saint Germain(PSG) after his 21-years long stay with Barca. Messi moved to Ligue 1 side PSG, on a free transfer after signing a two-year deal with the option of one additional year. While speaking to Esport 3’s Onze program on Monday about the superstar’s exit from the club, Laporta refused to rule out the possibility of Messi’s return at some point of time in the future.

As reported by Diario Sport, Laporta said, "Messi at Barça in the future? This was not the end we had wanted for Messi at Barça. We’ll see. We will not close ourselves to anything. While admitting he didn’t enjoy watching Messi make his first appearance for PSG during the 2-0 win against Reims, he further said, “Well, nobody wanted to get where we got. It was very sad. I saw his debut at PSG and it was sad, seeing him with another shirt … It’s a very strange feeling. I didn’t like seeing him with that shirt”.

Laporta further explained the entire contract negotiation with Messi and how La Liga played a significant role in his exit from Barcelona.

He said, “We were pressured to sign the CVC agreement with La Liga. We had a pre-agreement with Leo for a long time but in the end, La Liga did not accept it. Everything that has been said about the Messi situation is objective facts. We were backed into a corner by La Liga. Either we accepted that CVC deal, which would have jeopardized the future of the club long term, or we couldn’t register Leo”.

According to Laporta, the club would not have been able to keep Messi even if they sold Antoine Griezmann ahead of Messi. He said, “With all the sales and the departure of Griezmann we could not register Leo Messi either. Next year we will be able to have more ambitious objectives in the market”. French footballer Griezmann returned to his former club Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy, following his struggles to find a natural place in the team. He joined Barcelona after a €120 million transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

