Lionel Messi To Miss PSG's Champions League Match Against RB Leipzig; Here's Why

Lionel Messi was substituted at halftime in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) game against Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 because of an injury. Towards the end of the first half, Messi was seen limping and looked like he was in pain. In a video posted on social media, Lionel Messi can be seen holding his left leg in agony, and moments later he walked off the field after having realised that he was in no position to take any further part in the contest. Now it has been revealed that the Argentine superstar has picked up a knee injury and has not been included in PSG's squad for their upcoming match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A statement on PSG's official website reads, "Leo Messi has hamstring discomfort in his left leg and knee pain following a contusion." So PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will have to make his selection from the remaining players at his disposal which is still a lot with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Angel di Maria as attacking options.

Also missing for Pochettino is Marco Verratti, who is currently working in the gym and swimming pool, and undergoing treatment for a lesion in his left oblique muscle. There is good news for the Argentine manager in the form of Sergio Ramos who has almost made his return to training after not having played a single minute of football since joining PSG. A statement on PSG's official website reads, "Sergio Ramos is continuing his individual training programme and will join up with the rest of the squad in the next few days."

Messi's time at PSG so far

Messi has not had the best start to his stint at PSG since making his move from Barcelona. He has not scored or assisted a single goal in Ligue 1 yet and has now been subbed off twice when the team was down by a goal. Though has done better for PSG in the Champions League where he has scored three goals so far, including one against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and two against RB Leipzig the last time they met in the UCL a couple of weeks back. Messi will definitely be hoping to return back to the matchday squad as soon as he can so that he can get on the scoresheet more often and help his team to as many titles as possible.

PSG's Squad for RB Leipzig clash

Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Neymar Jr., Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Colin Dagba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier

