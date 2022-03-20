Lionel Messi To Return To Barcelona? Xavi Makes Shocking Admission On PSG Star's Future

Barcelona are all set to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the all-important El Clasico on Sunday, but once again they will be without seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who joined PSG in the last summer transfer window.

However, ahead of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game, Xavi has spoken about the possibility of the Argentine international making a shocking return to the Nou Camp. The El Clasico is set to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 21.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

While addressing a pre-match press conference ahead of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash, Xavi said, "I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club," when asked about the Argentine's potential return to the Nou Camp. "The doors will be open and as long as I'm a coach, it's as if he can come every day if he wants."

"Playing away at Santiago Barnabéu is always really difficult, but we are ready."



— Xavi on #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/fhox0UHvdD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 19, 2022

The Spanish coach went on to add that the club owes him a fantastic tribute as he has been one of the best servants for the Catalan giants. "As a club, we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG and I can't do much more." However, Xavi added that Messi could come in every day to watch training if he wanted to as that has been his impact during his stint at the club.

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult spell at PSG

While Barcelona fans would hope that Lionel Messi returns to the club, the same cannot be said for PSG fans, who have booed him in recent times. The Argentine international has faced the wrath of the fans at the Parc des Princes due to his disappointing performance in the UEFA Champions League, which saw PSG knocked out by Real Madrid. The La Liga giants beat the Ligue 1 heavyweights 3-1 on the night in the second leg and 3-2 on aggregate, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick.

In 26 matches across all competitions, Messi has just scored seven goals, with only two of them coming in Ligue 1. Despite his poor performances in the French League, PSG are yet on top with 65 points after 28 matches, 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille.