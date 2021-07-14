Lionel Messi To Stay At Barcelona Until 2026, Agrees To Wage Cut In New Contract: Reports

In a massive development, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Football Club Barcelona (FCB) have reached an agreement over the star footballer's new contract, ending months of speculations over Messi's future. As per ESPN reports, Messi has accepted his new contract with the LaLiga side and will sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was with Barcelona as 'free agent' as his contract with the Spanish Football Club Barcelona came to an end on June 30. Notably, Messi along with Colombia's Luis Díaz finished the recently concluded Copa America as the top scorers in the tournament with four goals each.

As per Goal, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Barcelona until 2026, adding that the 34-year old star footballer will take a 50% wage cut in order to prolong his stay at Camp Nou.

Messi and Barcelona

Messi’s future had been a mystery ever since he placed his request to leave the club at the end of 2019-20 season which was denied by Barcelona. Messi continued his stay at Camp Nou assuring fans that he would 'reconsider' his options when the LaLiga season would conclude. The decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s history. Since then, Barcelona has appointed a new coach - Ronald Koeman - and a new club President after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu who was reported to have been in crossroads with Messi.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who won the club's presidential election, reportedly shares a good relationship with the Argentina star. He was the president when Messi's career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi's future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don't worry.”

Lionel Messi's Contract

As per Messi's previous contract with Barcelona, the star footballer reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season. Koeman is staying for a second season, and some players are arriving to boost the squad, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, and Eric Garcia.

Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to Spain to try his luck at the club's youth academy. He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.

(Image Credits: AP)