Lionel Messi Transfer: Barca Star's Interest In Man City Greater Despite Laporta's Victory

Pep Guardiola's Man City have received a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Lionel Messi despite Joan Laporta winning the Barcelona presidential elections. Laporta being announced as Barcelona president this week was undoubtedly a welcome boost to all those in favour of Lionel Messi staying put at the Camp Nou. However, sources have claimed that nothing has really changed Messi's desire to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer.

Man City transfer news: PL giants receive boost over Lionel Messi transfer

According to reports from ESPN Colombia's Christian Martin, Lionel Messi will not sign a contract extension at Barcelona despite Joan Laporta's recent triumph in the presidential elections. Soon after being appointed as Barcelona president for the second time, Laporta revealed that his primary aim is to ensure that Messi commits his future at the Camp Nou. In the wake of the election, the new president also confirmed he had received a message of congratulations from Messi.

However, ESPN's Martin revealed that PSG and Manchester City remain the options for the Barcelona captain in the summer, with the possibility of signing for an MLS side in the future. However, reports also suggest that Man City are the favourites to sign Messi given the Argentine's relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Messi and Guardiola won 14 major titles at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 and the pair reportedly continue to keep in touch via Whatsapp.

El Mundo today, what a bomb. Leo Messi’s contract with Barcelona revealed on front page ðŸ”´ðŸ‘‡ðŸ» @elmundoes



- €555,237,619 contract [4 years].



- €138m per season fixed + variables.



- €115,225,000 as ‘renewal fee’ just for accepting the contract.



- €77,929,955 loyalty bonus. pic.twitter.com/FK3I34hJta — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2021

Lionel Messi salary: Will Man City be able to afford Barca star's wages?

For the current Premier League leaders, the club’s hierarchy has made it clear that if Messi were to become available, they would be more than willing to try and strike a deal. Earlier this year, a report from Spanish outlet El Mundo revealed that Messi's four-year contract with Barcelona, which was signed in 2017 is worth €555 million. Messi's earnings amount to around €138m per season but Man City are one of the few clubs in Europe that can afford his mammoth wages.

PSG vs Barcelona: Has Lionel Messi played his last UCL game for Barcelona?

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona were dumped out of the UCL last 16 on Wednesday following their 5-2 aggregate defeat against PSG. The Parisians recorded a 4-1 win in the first leg at the Camp Nou before being held to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Messi scored Barcelona's only goal of the night but also missed a penalty. Upon Barcelona's exit at the hands of PSG, netizens were quick to point out that Messi might have played his last UCL game for Barcelona.

Image Credits - Joan Laporta, Man City Instagram / AP