Lionel Messi Transfer: He Will Play For Newell's Old Boys; German Borges Makes Bold Claim

Considering Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers in the world, it is no surprise that Lionel Messi transfer stories float around quite often. However, the latest claim could delight several Argentine fans. According to reports, German Borges has claimed that the Argentine star will play for Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi transfer: German Borges makes bold claim

Newell's Old Boys coach German Borges is confident that Lionel Messi will play for the club at some point, but only after signing a new contract at Barcelona. Speaking to La Capital, Burgos said, "I have the best plan for him. I believe in him. I think he can still give more. I don't think he'll leave Barcelona because it's his home, like Newell's is too. I think, one day, he's going to pass through here."

Borges also suggested that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would want to emulate the career of former Argentine legend Diego Maradona by finishing his career at Newell's. "Because if Diego Maradona played here, Messi will also want to play in Newell’s. I think at some point that will pass. Hopefully it will be soon," added Borges.

Lionel Messi Newell's Old Boys transfer could be on the cards

With Lionel Messi himself having expressed his desire to return home, Lionel Messi's transfer to Newell's Old Boys seems more likely. The 33-year old told TyC Sports in October 2019, "I have the dream of being able to play for Newell's in Argentina, but I don't know if it's really going to happen because I have a family that is ahead of my desire. It's a dream I've had since I was little, but I have a family, I have three children, I live in a place that has given me everything and where I am calm and can give my children a spectacular future. We think much more about that than my desire of playing football in Argentina. I will try to convince the family, because today we have to convince the children too."

Lionel Messi stats

Barcelona undoubtedly did the best scouting when they brought Lionel Messi into their La Masia academy from Newell's Old Boys in 2000. Messi had spent five years with Newell's and had a remarkable goal return. Since Messi has moved on to Barcelona, he has become an icon in the sport having won six Ballon d'Ors. Messi has made 768 appearances for the club and has found the back of the net on 663 occasions.