Lionel Messi Trolled By Fans For His Unique Christmas Outfit

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has always been in the news due to his on-field performances. The player recently won his sixth Ballon d’Or for his great performance with the club. However, Messi was recently trolled for his off the field activity.

Lionel Messi is seen celebrating Christmas with his family

A picture of Lionel Messi and his family was posted by his wife on Instagram. In the picture, the player is seen celebrating Christmas. However, Messi’s outfit for the occasion has attracted the attention of netizens. In the image, Messi is seen celebrating Christmas, while wearing a red-and-white striped dress.

Fans reacted to Lionel Messi's Christmas outfit

Barcelona have offered a lifetime contract to Lionel Messi

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have contacted Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi. The club is willing to offer the player a lifetime contract. This will keep him tied with the club for as long as he wants to play. Messi had extended his contract up till 2021, two years ago.

Lionel Messi was offered a lifetime contract a few years back. However, Messi had himself clarified on the contract. While speaking to The Mirror, Messi stated that Barcelona had offered him a lifetime contract just like they had offered it to Andres Iniesta. He said that he did not wish to be bound by a contract. He would prefer to leave if he did not enjoy playing at Camp Nou.

Barcelona will next play against Espanyol

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals along with nine assists across all competitions this season. His side are leading in LaLiga with 39 points, two more than second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2019 (January 5 according to IST).

