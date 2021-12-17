Lionel Messi Unhappy Due To Constant Low Rating In Newspaper Close To PSG Owner: Reports

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is reportedly extremely angry with a local newspaper close to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners after they have constantly given him a low rating, thereby tarnishing his image.

The 34-year old believes that Le Parisien is giving him incorrect ratings that are not backed by stats. This media outlet is believed to have a good relationship with PSG owners, having covered several exclusives for them, including the arrival of Messi at the club.

Lionel Messi was given a 4.5 rating despite a decent performance

In PSG's last game against Monaco on Monday, when Mauricio Pochettino's team won 2-0, Lionel Messi was given a 4.5 rating out of 10 by Le Parisien despite a decent performance. The Argentine international gave a fantastic assist to Kylian Mbappe for the club's second goal. However, despite his decent display, the media outlet justified their rating by writing comments such as: "We expect more precision from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner," a comment that has reportedly not been taken too kindly by Messi's entourage.

The Parisians @gigiodonna1, @KMbappe, Lionel Messi and @neymarjr are among the 23 players shortlisted for the 2021 FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11, the team of the season for last termhttps://t.co/T1YFKnWNs8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 15, 2021

It is believed that Messi is shocked to see such an unfavourable evaluation of his performance by Le Parisien, a newspaper that is believed to have strong ties with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Moreover, one of the French magazines also claimed that the 34-year old left the field angry.

Meanwhile, L'Equipe is another media outlet that has been overcritical of Messi. The French daily gave the PSG forward a rating of 4 out of 10 by stating, "Lined up as a false 9, he was quite shipwrecked." Even though Messi has struggled since moving to Paris, having scored just one goal and four assists in 10 Ligue 1 games, it is unlikely that such comments would be taken too kindly by him or his fans.

Paris Saint-Germain maintain their lead in Ligue 1 standings

After a comfortable 2-0 win over Monaco, PSG maintains their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. After 18 matches, the Parc des Princes outfit has scored 45 points and are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have played a game less.