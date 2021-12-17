Lionel Messi Unhappy Due To Constant Low Rating In Newspaper Close To PSG Owner: Reports

Quick links:
Image: AP
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is reportedly extremely angry with a local newspaper close to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners after they have constantly given him a low rating, thereby tarnishing his image.
The 34-year old believes that Le Parisien is giving him incorrect ratings that are not backed by stats. This media outlet is believed to have a good relationship with PSG owners, having covered several exclusives for them, including the arrival of Messi at the club.
In PSG's last game against Monaco on Monday, when Mauricio Pochettino's team won 2-0, Lionel Messi was given a 4.5 rating out of 10 by Le Parisien despite a decent performance. The Argentine international gave a fantastic assist to Kylian Mbappe for the club's second goal. However, despite his decent display, the media outlet justified their rating by writing comments such as: "We expect more precision from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner," a comment that has reportedly not been taken too kindly by Messi's entourage.
🆗🎖️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 15, 2021
The Parisians @gigiodonna1, @KMbappe, Lionel Messi and @neymarjr are among the 23 players shortlisted for the 2021 FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11, the team of the season for last termhttps://t.co/T1YFKnWNs8
It is believed that Messi is shocked to see such an unfavourable evaluation of his performance by Le Parisien, a newspaper that is believed to have strong ties with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Moreover, one of the French magazines also claimed that the 34-year old left the field angry.
Meanwhile, L'Equipe is another media outlet that has been overcritical of Messi. The French daily gave the PSG forward a rating of 4 out of 10 by stating, "Lined up as a false 9, he was quite shipwrecked." Even though Messi has struggled since moving to Paris, having scored just one goal and four assists in 10 Ligue 1 games, it is unlikely that such comments would be taken too kindly by him or his fans.
After a comfortable 2-0 win over Monaco, PSG maintains their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. After 18 matches, the Parc des Princes outfit has scored 45 points and are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have played a game less.