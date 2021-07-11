Lionel Messi Video Calls Wife Moments After Beating Brazil To Win Copa America; See Pics

Winning Copa America after 28 years was a very emotional moment for the Argentina National team and their captain Lionel Messi, who has missed out several times on international glory. After the medal distribution and trophy presentation, Messi celebrated the win against Brazil over a video call with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Copa America, you can see the Argentine captain on a video call with his wife as he kisses and shows off his medal while shouting with joy.

Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo also uploaded a screenshot of the video call on her Instagram story.

Argentina win first title in 28 years

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy. Argentina's winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was indeed a much-needed win for Argentina captain Lionel Messi as he overcame his nightmarish experiences in major tournament finals- FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 & 2016 respectively where he had to be satisfied with the runners up medals. Finally, the football superstar got the opportunity to wear the winner's medal and also a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the highest level.

Messi's tournament

In its path to the title, Argentina won four out of five matches in the group stage, including a hard-fought 1-0 encounter with Uruguay. It beat Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals and topped Colombia on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Messi has racked up four goals and five assists leading the Argentine team to victory. He has had a direct influence on nine out of the 12 goals Argentina has scored.

It has been Messi's tournament and the icing on the cake was La Albiceleste winning the trophy.

By the virtue of this win, Argentina have won the Copa America title for the 15th time and are tied with Uruguay.

