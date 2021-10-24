Lionel Messi Wants PSG To Swap Mauro Icardi To Barcelona After Dressing Room Spat: Report

It has been reportedly learned that all is not well in PSG's dressing room after Lionel Messi's arrival at the French club. Earlier, it was rumoured that there was an alleged rift between Lionel Messi and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino with the latter clearly denying any such rumours. Lately, it has been reportedly confirmed that the football megastar wants to swap his Argentina teammate to his former club FC Barcelona.

The reason why Messi wants his national teammate Mauro Icardi out of PSG is because of an alleged dressing room fallout.

Barcelona swap deal

According to reports in Spanish outlet El Nacional as per the Mirror, Lionel Messi is urging Paris-Saint Germain to conclude a swap transfer deal with Barcelona. At the same time, the 2021 Copa America winner has also urged the former Ligue 1 champions to sign countryman as well as one of his good friends Sergio Aguero. The Argentine striker had signed a two-year contract with Barca earlier this year as a free agent after parting ways with the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The passionate football enthusiasts were hoping for Sergio Aguero to be reunited with Leo at Barcelona. However, that was not to be as Messi decided to part ways with the Spanish club to join PSG as the 26-time La Liga winners could not pay him the stipulated amount to renew his contract owing to their financial difficulties. Even though Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year deal with the 31-time Copa del Rey winners, he is rumoured to be wanting an early exit.

Lionel Messi's tenure at PSG

Even though Lionel Messi had made his PSG debut on August 29, where he was substituted in the second half of a 2–0 away win over Reims in a Ligue 1 fixture, it took him nearly a month to net his first goal. Messi succeeded in finding the back of the net for the very first time in PSG colours during their 2–0 UEFA Champions League group stage win against the Premier League title-holders Manchester City. He then scored a match-winning brace against the Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig, during their UCL fixture at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris stadium earlier this week as PSG registered a 3-2 win.

