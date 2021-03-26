Lionel Messi Will Sign A New Contract With Barcelona According To Club Legend Rivaldo

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has tipped Lionel Messi to reject the likes of Paris Saint-German and Manchester City, and instead sign a new contract at Barcelona. Rivaldo has insisted that Messi is much happier since the arrival of club president Joan Laporta. However, speculations continue about the Argentine star's future ever since he handed a transfer request last summer.

Lionel Messi wanted to leave his boyhood club last year as he believed that Barcelona were beyond repair. The 33-year-old wanted to join a more competitive team and win more trophies, but due to some complications, he chose to stay back at the Camp Nou. However, with just three months remaining on the Argentine's contract, the biggest name in football could leave Barcelona.

But the arrival of Joan Laporta as club president has made many, including Rivaldo, believe that Messi will renew his contract with the Blaugrana. In an interview with Betfair, the former club legend said, "Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks, capitalising on Lionel Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president. Messi looks much more connected and happier since Juan Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well. For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years."

Barcelona news: Rivaldo's opinion on signing Alaba

In the quest of motivating Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou, Barcelona have been seeking the transfer of other players to bolster their squad. One such player is David Alaba, who was also on the radar of rivals Real Madrid. However, Rivaldo has insisted that Barcelona should focus on themselves rather than on their rivals and that Alaba would be a great signing indeed.

Gràcies a totes i tots els voluntaris i les persones que feu possible que se celebrin aquestes eleccions. I sobretot, als socis i sòcies que exercint el vostre dret a vot, feu del Barça més que un Club! Que cap vot es quedi a casa! https://t.co/yDqlKgBaNv — Joan Laporta EstruchðŸŽ— (@JoanLaportaFCB) March 7, 2021

"It was looking clear that Alaba would sign for Real Madrid at the end of the season, but it seems now that Barcelona are also trying to bring the player in and I’m sure he would be a nice upgrade to Barcelona’s defence. He is a great player, current European champion and with many years ahead of him, so it would be a great signing. Of course, many would see it as a victory against Real Madrid, but I don’t see things like that. Barcelona need to focus on themselves and don’t think about rivals because that’s the only way they can get back to being the strong European team they were some years ago," explained Rivaldo.

Lionel Messi salary and net worth

Unrivalled.

Leo Messi becomes the first player in history to win 6 Ballon d’Or awards, and he’s not done yet.

ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† pic.twitter.com/MpWxGr2SaR — Team Messi (@TeamMessi) December 2, 2019

Having been the only player in history to win six Ballon d'Or honours, it is no surprise that the Barca star's wages are exorbitant. According to reports from Spanish outlet El Mundo, Messi's four-year contract with Barcelona is worth €555 million. As a result of having the most expensive contract, Leo's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The other income can be attributed to his various endorsements that include brands such as Adidas, Pepsi, Gatorade and Lays.

Disclaimer: The Lionel Messi net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.