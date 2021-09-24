Lionel Messi's Absence Continues To Haunt Barcelona; Cadiz Fans Shout 'Where Is He'

FC Barcelona’s start goes from bad to worse as they were held to a goalless draw against 14th placed Cadiz on Thursday night. While the Catalan giants are still undefeated in the league, they have dropped points in three games (2W, 3D). As a result, they currently sit at seventh place in the La Liga standings with nine points, seven points behind leaders, and El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, having played a game less.

Most of the poor form has been due to club’s talisman, Lionel Messi, leaving the club in the summer transfer window. The Argentine legend scored a staggering 474 goals during his time at the Nou Camp in just 520 league appearances to highlight the quality of player Barcelona are now missing. And to add fuel to the fire, Cadiz fans asked Barcelona before the game, ‘‘where is Lionel Messi.’

Cadiz fans ask where is Lionel Messi

Before the game, Cadiz fans mocked Barcelona by chanting, ‘Where is Lionel Messi?’ After spending almost two decades at the Nou Camp, Messi was forced to leave the Catalan outfit due to Barca's woeful financial crisis. The La Liga giants were not able to keep hold of him despite the six-time Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to reduce his wage demands by 50%. The Argentine forward eventually joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer this past summer transfer window.

Ronald Koeman sent off as Barcelona held to a goalless draw

Life after Lionel Messi continues to be miserable for the Catalan club as they not only lost points once again but it is the manner in which they dropped points against Cadiz. The Catalan giants just registered six shots with two on target in comparison to Cadiz’s 13 shots and three on target. Moreover, Frenkie de Jong was sent off in the 65th minute after he clumsily slide tackled Espino.

To make matters worse, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was also sent off in the dying minutes of the game for protesting the referee’s decision to give Sergio Busquets a yellow card for kicking the ball away. As a result, the Dutch boss is suspended and he will be unavailable for their game against Levante on the weekend. The Barcelona vs Levante match is scheduled to take place at 7:45 PM IST on September 26.

