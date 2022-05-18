Lionel Messi's Agent Rebuts MLS Transfer Rumours To Inter Miami, Calls It 'false': Report

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi was recently linked with reports claiming that the striker is looking to buy 35% stakes in the Major Soccer League team Inter Miami and join the team in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, as per recent statements by his agent, the reports are completely false as Messi is yet to decide on his future. By acquiring stakes, Messi would have joined the ownership group that includes Cuban American businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas and the legendary football player David Beckham.

Reports about Lionel Messi joining MLS team Inter Miami

Speaking to the French daily newspaper Le Parisien. Messi's said, "Leo has not yet decided on his future". DirectTV’s Alex Candal earlier reported that Messi is working on buying 35 percent of MLS club Inter Miami’s shares and will sign for the team in 2023. The fact that Messi had expressed his desire of playing in the United States back in 2020, also made the reports about his move more believable. “I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like, but not yet," Messi said in 2020, as per Marca.

Lionel Messi's link with the Major League Soccer team

As per Spanish media outlets, Messi bought a luxury apartment in South Beach district in Miami back in 2019. Inter Miami owner Beckham has also been vocal about his desire to rope in Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, provided the Argentine legend is a free agent. It is pertinent to mention that Messi made a sensational move to France in the summer of last year after signing a two-year deal with PSG.

Lionel Messi's form since joining Paris-Saint Germain

Messi has struggled with his form since joining PSG, as he has scored 11 goals in 33 appearances, alongside 13 assists. Meanwhile, despite finishing the 2021-22 season as the French Champions, PSG still has to recover from their heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 around the corner, PSG might not look to let go of Messi in the summer because of his brand value. PSG play their last game of the 2021-22 season against Metz on May 22.