Argentine football great Lionel Messi is currently making headlines for his attempted free-kick against Marseille in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match on Sunday night. While Neymar Jr.'s goal took Paris Saint-Germain through to a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes, Messi also received a shot at scoring in the 35th minute. PSG were handed the free-kick after Marseille’s Mukiele got spoken to for blocking Donnarumma.

Messi stepped in for the free-kick as Marseille but ended up smashing the ball on the crossbar. However, the opposition put 10 defenders in front of the goal to stop Messi from scoring the goal. As the ball, hit the cross bar, Messi’s family came up with an interesting reaction on the stands. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his two sons looked shocked as Messi missed the goal by a whisker.

Watch: Lionel Messi's free-kick attempt in Ligue 1 against Marseille

Messi is ridiculous😭😭 How does he hit the bar with a whole stadium of defence infront of him#PSGOM || #ALLEZPARIS pic.twitter.com/DqEojNSQFe — 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 | 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗹 | 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗿 ⚽ (@offootball_1) October 16, 2022

Twitter erupted with reactions after looking at Marseille’s defense against Messi during the free kick, alongside Messi’s family’s response. “We are all Antonella and Thiago with Messi's free kick,” a Twitter user wrote. “I've never seen a free-kick was defended by 11 opponent players. Lionel Messi, the greatest free-kick taker of all time,” another fan said.

We are all Antonella and Thiago with Messi's free kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZgmW7Es7sk — Penalty honest fan (@CR6HonestFan) October 16, 2022

Whole team was defending that Messi Free-Kick Lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/rgdetLhgXv — Tommy 🎩 (@Shelby_Messi) October 16, 2022

How to stop Messi from scoring free-kicks but still hits the bar. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JVJO7MY5wO — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 16, 2022

They put 10 players on the line to defend a free kick and Messi still manages to beat them all but hits the crossbar. He is unlucky man😭😭 — ganesh (@breathMessi21) October 16, 2022

My guy actually managed to almost score from here. The entire team is defending that free kick 😂😂



Messi is a joke 😂 https://t.co/LT1H47J6Sd — 🇧🇷 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (@brilliantbusi) October 16, 2022

Lionel Messi and PSG's 2022-23 season

It is pertinent to mention that Messi made a comeback in the Ligue 1 game against Marseille, after missing the last two games due to a calf injury. He has scored a total of eight goals this season for PSG in 14 games across formats. He has found the net five times in Ligue 1 this year after playing 10 games. On the other hand, he has also registered two Champions League goals in three appearances.

PSG currently sit top the Ligue 1 standings with nine wins and two defeats in the 11 games they have played so far. They are followed by Lorient with a margin of three runs, while Marseille sits fourth in the points table with 23 points. The defending champions will face Ajaccio in their next league match on October 22, Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, PSG are up against Maccabi Haifa in their next game at home on October 26. PSG will then face Juventus on November 3, on matchday 6 of 6. PSG top the Group H points table with two wins, and two defeats so far.