Lionel Messi's Father Set For SHOWDOWN Talks With Barcelona As Man City Transfer Looms

Amid Barcelona's financial crisis, Lionel Messi has been keen on a move away from the LaLiga giants as he fears that Barcelona do not have the funds to bolster their squad for next season. Messi to Man City has been on the cards for quite a while, and now it is reported that Messi's father will travel to Barcelona for showdown talks with the club's new president, Joan Laporta. However, Laporta has vowed to keep the Argentine striker at the club.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi to Man City

Although it was believed that Lionel Messi will extend his contract once Laporta is elected as president at the Camp Nou, it does not seem to be the case any longer. As per recent reports by ESPN, the Argentina international will update the club about his future once the season ends. With Messi potentially moving to Man City in the summer, Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Erling Haaland as a replacement.

Man City are the favourites to sign Messi given Leo's relationship with manager Pep Guardiola. Messi and Guardiola won 14 major titles at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 and as per reports, they continue to keep in touch via Whatsapp. Messi's other alternative is rumoured to be PSG.

Lionel Messi's father set for showdown talks

According to journalist Maximiliano Grillo, Messi's father, Jorge Messi, will fly to Barcelona to hold talks with Laporta on Monday. Although Messi could potentially still renew his contract, it seems unlikely as Barcelona do not seem to have the funds to bolster their squad in the summer. Moreover, the Messi camp has reportedly also demanded proof of Barcelona's funds before they make a decision on Lionel Messi's future. With Messi having made his intentions clear that he is still interested in fighting for major trophies, Leo is expected to exit his boyhood club after 16 years.

Will Man City be able to afford Lionel Messi's wages?

With Lionel Messi being the only player in history to have won six Ballon d'Or's, it is no secret that the Barca star's wages are exorbitant. As per reports from Spanish outlet El Mundo, Messi's four-year contract with Barcelona is worth €555 million, However, Man City's hierarchy have confirmed that they can afford Messi's mammoth wages and would make an offer if Messi were to become available.

LaLiga standings update: Barcelona trail by six points to Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings and trail leaders Atletico Madrid by six points. Barcelona have picked up 56 points after 26 games and will take on Huesca next in LaLiga. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM on Tuesday, March 16.