Lionel Messi's Gigantic 226-foot-tall Mural Unveiled In Hometown Of Rosario In Argentina

A few weeks back, Argentine sensation Lionel Messi was awarded his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or in Paris. Now, in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina, to pay homage to one of the greatest football players to ever grace the field, a giant mural was painted of Messi. Standing at 226 feet tall, the mural is designed and painted by local artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga with the graffiti saying, "From Other Galaxy, From My City". Take a look at the magnificent 226 foot mural of the footballing maestro.

¡Rosario rinde homenaje a Messi con un fantástico mural!

🤩😎👏#Messi pic.twitter.com/kjEolcjI6p — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) December 15, 2021

It comes as a little surprise that such a mural would be made of a player who has done so much for his country. Earlier this year in July he helped the Argentine national team win the Copa America. Lionel Messi led Argentina to beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy. Argentina's winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

He has previously led them to various major tournament finals - FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 & 2016 respectively but he had to settle for the runners-up medals in each of those tournaments. Finally, the football superstar got an opportunity to wear the winner's medal and also a chance to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the highest level. By the virtue of the 2021 Copa America win, Argentina has now won the title for the 15th time and is tied with Uruguay.

'God was saving this moment for me' said an ecstatic Messi

Speaking to reporters after the game, a clearly passionate and emotional Messi attempted to comprehend the scale of his achievements "It's crazy, the happiness the feeling is inexplicable. I knew that at some point it was going to happen," he said. “The objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I have dreamed of this. I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the final and in his country. Great credit has to go to (coach) Lionel (Scaloni). He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and he deserves your appreciation,” he added.

Image: AP