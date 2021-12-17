Lionel Messi's Goal Against Man City Has Been Voted UCL Goal Of The Group Stage; WATCH

Lionel Messi's exceptional effort for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their game against Manchester City on matchday two has been voted as the UEFA Champions League goal of the group stage. The Ligue 1 giants beat their English counterparts 2-0 on the day, with Idrissa Gueye scoring the opener in the eighth minute.

Here is a look at Messi's fantastic curler and also other goals that bagged nominations for UEFA Champions League's goal of the group stage.

Although Lionel Messi's goal was not a stunning strike, it was still, a brilliant team goal, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner beginning the move. As seen in the video below, the Argentine international stepped inside and played a simple pass to teammate Kylian Mbappe, who put Messi through with a delicate back heel. Once the 34-year old had the goal in his sights, it never seemed that he would miss as he hit a fantastic curling shot past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Rankings of all nominated UCL goals of the group stage

Rank Player Game % of vote 1 Lionel Messi PSG vs Man City 22 2 Thiago Alcántara Liverpool vs Porto 14 3 Robert Lewandowski Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich 13 4 Alex Telles Manchester United vs Villarreal 12 5 Vinícius Júnior Shakhtar vs Real Madrid 10 6 Marco Asensio Real Madrid vs Inter Milan 10 7 Sébastien Thill Real Madrid vs Sheriff 8 8 Mason Greenwood Manchester United vs Young Boys 7 9 Adama Traore Sheriff vs Shakhtar 3 10 Lukas Nmecha Wolfsburg vs Salzburg 1

UCL Round of 16 draw was redone after a technical error

Following a technical error made by UEFA, the Round of 16 draws for the Champions League were redone. Initially, Manchester United were drawn against Villarreal. But since the two clubs met in the competition's group stages, they could not meet in the Round of 16 stages.

Once the draw was redone, PSG were drawn against Real Madrid, while Manchester United are set to take on Atletico Madrid. The complete list of the UCL Round of 16 draw is given below:

1) PSG vs Real Madrid

2) Sporting CP vs Manchester City

3) Liverpool vs Inter

5) Villarreal vs Juventus

6) Benfica vs Ajax

7) Chelsea vs Lille

8) RB Salzburg vs FC Bayern

According to UEFA's rules, the eight group winners were seeded in the draw and were given the opportunity to play the second leg at home. The first-leg games would be played between February 15 and 23, with the return legs to be played between March 8 and 16. While UEFA's rules state that the teams in the same groups cannot be drawn against each other in the Round of 16, there are no such restrictions for the quarter-finals stage.