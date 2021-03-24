Last Updated:

Lionel Messi's Heartwarming Moment With Real Betis Player's Son Is Going Viral Again

Lionel Messi Real Betis video — The Barcelona superstar's heartwarming video with Real Betis star Andres Guardado's son is going viral again.

Written By
Minaam Ansari
lionel messi real betis video

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is on the verge of a Camp Nou exit as things stand at the moment. But there can be no denying the fact that he has established an unparalleled legacy in Spain and will leave as arguably the best player to have played in LaLiga. Apart from his exceptional heroics on the field, the Argentina national football team captain is also praised quite often for his heartfelt gestures towards his opponents. One such video dating back to 2018 involving the son of a Real Betis player has gone viral again. 

Lionel Messi Real Betis video goes viral again 

The behind-the-scene from an Amazon documentary on LaLiga has displayed Messi's heartwarming gesture towards a kid. After Real Betis' game against Barcelona, Mexico national team captain Andres Guardado took his son Maximo to meet the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after Barcelona's 5-0 victory over Betis. In the video, Messi emerges out of a door as Guardado waits outside Barcelona's dressing room. 

Maximo gets to live the moment of his life. The young one is quick to recognise his idol and shouts in awe before giving a high five to Messi. The Argentina national football team captain then lifts him in his arm before engaging in a short conversation with Maximo. Guardado meanwhile urges Messi to pose for a picture and the 32-year-old agrees. 

Guardado revealed more about the Lionel Messi Real Betis video later. As per Marca, Guardado claimed that Maximo is a huge fan of the sport and often shifts his allegiance between Betis, Real Madrid, Barcelona as well as Mexico. "He does not stop talking about Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Messi. He asked if he could meet Messi and it will be a great memory for him. I'm not sure who was happier at this moment, Maximo or me, because Messi is the best in history," he said.

Fans react to Lionel Messi's heartwarming gesture 

Lionel Messi news: Uncertainty looms large over future 

Messi transfer news latest updates suggest there still remains no clarity over his future at Barcelona. With his contract set to expire next summer, the Barcelona captain intends to decide about his future around the same time. He is being linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, as per the Messi transfer news latest updates, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation at Barcelona has affected PSG as well. Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr was reportedly set to extend his stay until a couple of days back, but recent reports suggest he has halted all contract negotiations with the aim of playing alongside Messi, either at Barcelona or PSG.

Image courtesy: Andres Guardado, Leo Messi Instagram

