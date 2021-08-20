Lionel Messi's Personal NFT Collection 'Messiverse' Goes On Sale; Latest Details Revealed

Lionel Messi launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Friday, August 20. The crypto art was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic. His personal collection is titled 'Messiverse' and will be available for purchase on the Ethernity Chain platform. This platform is known for producing original NFT pieces for sports stars.

Lionel Messi's NFT collection: 'Messiverse'

Lionel Messi's NFT collection includes 'Man from the Future,' 'Worth the Weight' and 'The King Piece' as these celebrate his career highlights. It will also include a collection that is yet to be released from creative agency Impossible Brief. In a statement given to ESPN, Messi said,

"Art, like football, is eternal. Art is also evolving, and digital art (NFT) is another way to connect with the fans. That's why I'm happy to be launching my first official NFT, thanks to the efforts of BossLogic and Ethernity, who have designed these four series of collections based on their experience and criteria. I hope the fans will like them as much as I do."

Lionel Messi's used tissue from Barcelona farewell went on sale

Lionel Messi has undoubtedly gone through one of the most tumultuous years in his career. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was keen on exiting boyhood club Barcelona at the beginning of the 2020/21 La Liga season due to alleged issues with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, a year later, his exit from the Nou Camp was forced, as the Blaugrana reportedly did not have the financial sources to fund his new contract.

When Messi cries, we all cry.

Big hug. ❤️ u Leo. pic.twitter.com/wAHhzWrkP3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Messi was so emotional after his Barcelona exit that he broke down during his farewell speech. As he stood on the podium to address the crowd, several Barcelona players and media people gave him applause that lasted over a minute and a half. When the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could not hold back his tears, his wife Antonella gave him a tissue to wipe them off. As per a report, the tissue that he used to wipe his tears off is said to be on sale for a staggering $1 million. Meanwhile, that speech marked the end of his historic 21-year stint at the club.