Lionel Messi's Sons Take Internet By Storm With Amazing Reaction To Ballon D'Or Win

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi clinched a record-extending 7th Ballon d'Or title on Tuesday. Messi beat star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to clinch the award decided by the special jury of journalists. Messi attended the 2021 edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, with his family. Alongside Messi, Spain's Alexia Putellas took home the award as she was named the best women's player in the world.

While Messi fans around the world are jumping in joy, the Argentine star's sons have found a place for themselves on the internet. Following the gala event, Messi’s three sons donned identical suits to their father, and they are breaking the internet with their cute act at the event. Ciro, Mateo and Thiago Messi were seated among the guests along with Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife. While Messi was lifting the award for the seventh time, his kids were seen having the most adorable reactions to their father’s win.

Lionel Messi's sons' reaction to Ballon d'Or win goes viral

France Football, which hosts the Ballon d’Or event, made a social media post dedicated to Messi’s sons after he lifted the award. The video titled, "When your dad wins another Ballon d'Or" shows the ex-Barcelona star's sons raising their arms and clapping in joy for their father.

The video has since gone viral and is doing rounds on social media. Messi fans from around the world commented on the post, appreciating the kids' reaction.

Lionel Messi, on Monday, won the Ballon d'Or, and was crowned as the best footballer in the world following an outstanding season for club and country in the past year. Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer as a free agent and signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or came after he fended off a challenge from Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea's Jorginho and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi's message for Robert Lewandowski after winning 7th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi won his 6th Ballon d'Or back in 2019, while the award was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Before 2019, Messi also won the Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Messi finished with 613 points while Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finished with 580 points.

After receiving the 7th Ballon d'Or award, Lionel Messi praised Robert Lewandowski. Messi said, "I would like to say to Robert that it's an honour to be your rival, and everyone would say you deserved to win it last year." This came amid claims from fans that Lewandowski, who set a new single-season scoring record in the Bundesliga with 41 goals, was robbed of the award.

The Polish striker has already scored 25 goals in 20 games for Bayern this season, as well as 11 goals in 12 games for his national side.

Image: @francefootball/Instagram