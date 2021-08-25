Lionel Messi’s Teary Tissue Finds New Bid For Staggering ₹4.45 Crore; Check Who Is It From

Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona was an emotional affair as the Argentina megastar was seen crying inconsolably while giving his farewell speech on August 8. As Messi stood by the podium, the crowd consisting of Barcelona players and media persons stood and applauded their legend for over a minute and a half, with the player unable to hold back his tears.

While the tissue that Lionel Messi used to wipe off his tears during his emotional farewell speech at FC Barcelona is said to be on sale for an eye-watering $1 million, it's now learned that there is a taker for his teary handkerchief. Who it is and how much is that person offering to pay for the bidding process? Here are your answers.

Lionel Messi teary handkerchief: Luana Sandien makes announces her arrival at the bidding process

It has now been learned that FC Barcelona superfan and Playboy model Luana Sandien has offered almost half a million pounds (INR 4.45 crore) for the ex-Barca captain's teary handkerchief. Luana Sandien is a 27-year-old Brazillian model and Barcelona Football Club supporter. The model-cum-football lover has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Lionel Messi teary tissue

Messi's better half, Antonela Roccuzzo, had handed the tissue while the Copa America 2021 winner broke down in tears during his farewell speech earlier this month. It was indeed an emotional moment for 'Leo' as he bid adieu to Camp Nou after spending 21 years of his career over there.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

Messi, who had led Argentina to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, has now moved to the French capital Paris to begin a new club career journey with the nine-time Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

As per reports, Messi has signed a two-year contract worth €35 million per season with PSG. The contract includes bonuses and an option to extend it to June 2024. Last week, he had landed in Paris, France, where he addressed a press conference as he is all set to begin the next phase of his life with the former Ligue 1 winners. PSG's coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped a hint that Messi might make his debut for his new club in the PSG vs Reims game.

The legendary forward could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, ESPN Argentina quoted PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino as saying. Messi is now looking forward to making his debut in PSG's colours at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on August 30 against Reims.

(Image: @FCBarcelona)