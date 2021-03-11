Lionel Messi's Time At Barca Nearing End? Superstar Misses Crucial Penalty Vs PSG: WATCH

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) withstood early pressure from a much-improved but wasteful Barcelona side to draw 1-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. However, despite scoring his team's only goal of the game, Lionel Messi ended up missing a crucial penalty in the first half which might have changed the complexion of the tie. The Parisians eventually ended up winning the tie 5-2 on aggregated thanks to their 4-1 win over Ronald Koeman's side at the Camp Nou last month.

Barcelona were looking to repeat their famous 'Remontada' against PSG on Wednesday and dominated play in the first half but it was the hosts who struck first through Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman converted his spot-kick at the half-hour mark following a controversial decision. However, Lionel Messi struck back with a spectacular goal seven minutes later when he unleashed a thunderous strike past a helpless Keylor Navas from 30 yards out.

Messi then had a great chance to pile more pressure on PSG before the break when Antoine Griezmann won a penalty in stoppage time. The Argentine, however, saw his powerful penalty saved brilliantly by Navas, who guessed correctly and pushed Messi's attempt onto the crossbar to keep the match even at half-time. It was Messi's first miss from the spot in the Champions League since 2015.

Netizens were quick to mock the Argentine over his miss, whilst some gave huge credit to Navas for guessing the right way. Some also debated whether Messi's penalty should have been retaken as replays suggested that PSG midfielder Marco Verratti had entered the box before Messi struck the ball from 12 yards. Verratti was the one who cleared the ball away from danger after Navas' save.

Although both teams created chances in the second period, the score remained at 1-1 till the final whistle as PSG progressed to the quarter-finals of the UCL.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Has Messi played his last UCL game for Barcelona?

Following Barcelona's exit from the elite competition, fans on social media were quick to point out that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might have played his last UCL game for the club. Messi's current deal with Barcelona expires in the summer and there has been no indication that the 10-time LaLiga winner will sign an extension. Several top suitors across Europe including Man City and PSG are interested in signing Messi, who handed in his transfer request last summer.

