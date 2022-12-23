Lionel Messi's World Cup Request Has PSG Executives Extremely Worried

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) executives are reportedly worried about Lionel Messi’s request to showcase the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Parc Des Princes. As per reports, the managers at PSG are worried that the Argentine captain’s request will lead to unfavourable reactions from the club fans. Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday after earning a 4-2 penalty shootout win against the defending champions.

This comes after Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fired several insults at Mbappe during the team’s World Cup celebration. Martinez was seen taunting Mbappe during Argentina’s dressing room celebrations, which followed the goalkeeper’s decision to hold a toy baby with the Frenchman’s face during Argentina’s victory parade in Buenos Aires. While Martinez’s dispute with Mbappe has taken the center stage, it is being understood that Messi celebrating the World Cup win in Paris might further escalate the situation.

As per reports, the PSG executives are hesitant to allow Messi’s request of displaying the World Cup trophy at PSG’s home ground. Reports claim that the PSG home crowd will be angered if Messi hands over the trophy to them, as Argentina claimed the trophy after beating France. It is also being said that the excess emotion shown by the Argentine players could lead to further provocations.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulated Lionel Messi on World Cup news

It is pertinent to mention that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulated Messi on winning the prestigious trophy. However, he is understood to be walking a tight line as Mbappe is inarguably the most important player for the team at this moment. The president said the club will continue to keep both players as they were the top two players at the FIFA World Cup.

When will Lionel Messi return to France?

Meanwhile, the PSG footballers are already back with the squad in Paris preparing for club action to begin. Mbappe has also returned to the club and is expected to play in the team’s first Ligue 1 match following the conclusion of the international break. On the other hand, Messi has been reportedly allowed a lengthier break and his return to the club is not confirmed yet.