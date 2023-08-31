Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman slams Spanish FA President on UEFA stage

England women's team manager Sarina Wiegman blasted the Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales following the recent kissing controversy in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. England lost to Spain in the summit clash with Olga Carmona scoring the winning goal for La Roja. Wiegman was adjudged the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year at a UEFA ceremony on Thursday.

Wiegman led England to a Europan Championship title last year and almost led the Lionesses to their maiden World Cup title. Rubiales has faced severe criticism since the FIFAWWC final and pressure is mounting on the Spanish FA president even the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) called for his resignation while FIFA opened an investigation into the incident.

Sarina Wiegman slams Spanish FA President over kissing incident

Wiegman probably took the biggest stage to send a strong message and she even dedicated her award to the Spanish football team.

She started with, "Can I send a message, please? Well, first of all, thanks everyone for voting, especially of course colleagues, it’s really special, I’m very honoured. Also thanks to everyone who’s involved with the Lionesses, of course the team, the incredible team, players and staff and the support from the FA."

She further continued, "But it also feels a little different. We all know the issues around the Spanish team, it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife, and as a human being, it shows the game has grown so much but there’s also still a long way to go in women’s football and in society. "I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that played at the World Cup such great football that everyone enjoyed. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to. I’m going to give them a big applause and I hope you will join me."