List Of Players Who Have Scored Hat Tricks In World Cup Knockout Stages

Hat tricks in World Cup knockout stages

1930_Pedro Cea (3), Uruguay vs. Yugoslavia, semifinals

1934_Angelo Schiavo (3), Italy vs. United States, round of 16

1934_Edmund Conen (3), Germany vs. Belgium, round of 16

1934_Oldrich Nejedly (3), Czechoslovakia vs. Germany, semifinals

1938_Ernst Wilimowski (4), Poland vs. Brazil, round of 16

1938_Leonidas (3), Brazil vs. Poland, round of 16

1938_Gustav Wetterstrom (3), Sweden vs. Cuba, quarterfinals

1938_Harry Andersson (3), Sweden vs. Cuba, quarterfinals

1954_Theodore Wagner (3), Austria vs. Switzerland, quarterfinals

1954_Josef Hugi (3), Switzerland vs. Austria, quarterfinals

1958_Pele (3), Brazil vs. France, semifinals

1958_Just Fontaine (4), France vs. West Germany, third place

1966_Eusebio (4), Portugal vs. North Korea, quarterfinals

1966_Geoff Hurst (3), England vs. West Germany, final

1986_Igor Belanov (3), Soviet Union vs. Belgium, round of 16

1986_Emilio Butragueno (4), Spain vs. Denmark, round of 16

1990_Tomas Skuhravy (3), Czechoslovakia vs. Costa Rica, round of 16

2022_Goncalo Ramos (3), Portugal vs. Switzerland, round of 16

2022_Kylian Mbappe (3), France vs. Argentina, final.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)