LIT Vs KAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live Game Info

Lithuania (LIT) take on Kazakhstan (KAZ) in the UEFA Nations League at the LFF stadionas in Vilnius, Lithuania. The LIT vs KAZ live match will take place on Friday, September 4 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the LIT vs KAZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our LIT vs KAZ Dream11 prediction, LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team and LIT vs KAZ live preview.

LIT vs KAZ Dream11 prediction and preview

This Group C4 encounter will be the first match of the UEFA Nations League season for the two countries. Lithuania finished bottom of their group in the Nations League last season, failing to win a game. The nation failed to qualify for Euro 2020 as well, as they finished last in Group B, losing seven of their eight games.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their promotion to League C from League D this season, after they finished second the last time around. The nation will also be looking to put behind its poor Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, where they finished fifth in Group I with just three wins from ten. The two sides have met just once in the past, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

LIT vs KAZ playing 11 (Probable)

Lithuania: Gertmonas (GK), Mikoliunas, Klimavicius, Palionis, Girdvainis, Simkus, Vorobjovas, Verbickas, Antanavicius, Chernykh, Kazlauskas

Kazakhstan: Nepohodov (GK), Suyumbayev, Marochkin, Malyi, Miroshnichenko, Zaynutdinov, Islamkhan, Tagybergen, Aymbetov, Khizhnichenko, Pertsukh

LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team

Here is the LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Aymbetov

Vice-Captain: Zaynutdinov

Goalkeeper: Gertmonas

Defenders: Marochkin, Suyumbayev, Klimavicius, Palionis

Midfielders: Zaynutdinov, Verbickas, Tagybergen

Forwards: Khizhnichenko, Chernykh, Aymbetov

LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Lithuania: Chernykh, Marochkin, Verbickas

Kazakhstan: Aymbetov, Zaynutdinov, Tagybergen

LIT vs KAZ match prediction

According to our LIT vs KAZ match prediction, Kazakhstan will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above LIT vs KAZ Dream11 prediction, LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team and LIT vs KAZ top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIT vs KAZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: AP, Lithuania Football Federation Twitter