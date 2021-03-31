Lithuania Vs Italy Prediction: How To Watch Lithuania Vs Italy Live? WC Qualifiers Preview

Lithuania welcome Italy in the third round of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday. The Group C match is set to be played at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius on March 31 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Thursday, April 1) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Lithuania vs Italy live stream, Lithuania vs Italy prediction alongside other details of this match.

Lithuania suffered from a massive 4-0 loss at the hands of Kosovo in an international friendly before losing their first match of the ongoing World Cup European Qualifiers by a 1-0 margin to Switzerland. They walk into the match following a string of poor performances. The 129th ranked team in FIFA standings will be aiming to make things right and bounce back to winning ways. However, they face a mammoth task at hand and will have to play their best football in order to win against a high flying Italian side.

Italy have made a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers as the Azzurri have won both of their opening matches recording 2-0 victories over Northern Ireland and Bulgaria in recent outings. They are set to take on Lithuania at the LFF Stadium and will be aiming to continue on their perfect record.

Lithuania vs Italy Team News

Valdas Urbonas does not have any new injury concerns or suspensions to worry about. The Lithuania manager has a fully-fit squad to choose from as all of his players are raring to take on Italy. Roberto Mancini on the other hand will be without the services of Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti. The duo has left the Italian squad just like Francesco Caputo, Domenico Berardi, and Giorgio Chiellini and will not be available for Wednesday’s game.

Lithuania vs Italy Predicted Playing 11

Lithuania- Tomas Svedkauskas, Saulius Mikoliunas, Vytas Gaspuitis, Egidijus Vaitkunas, Markas Beneta, Domantas Simkus, Justas Lasickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Vykintas Slivka, Martynas Dapkus, Fedor Cernych.

Italy- Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Spinazzola, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Toloi, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Pessina, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, El Shaarawy

World Cup European Qualifiers live stream: How to watch Lithuania vs Italy live in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN Network. The Lithuania vs Italy live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Lithuania vs Italy Prediction

The Azzurri start the match as undisputed favourites and are expected to register yet another comfortable win making it three out of three wins in the ongoing World Cup European Qualifiers.

Prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Italy