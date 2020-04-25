Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Confirms Wife Has Coronavirus In Second Family Diagnosis

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher confirmed that his wife Nicola Hart tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Jamie Carragher wife testing positive for coronavirus' news comes after reports of the 42-year-old's aunt being admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. The coronavirus UK situation has forced the suspension of the English top flight but Jamie Carragher still believes that sporting integrity is one of the most important factors to be taken into consideration amid the unpredictability of the finishing the campaign.

Coronavirus UK: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wife tests positive for coronavirus

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender revealed that his wife Nicola tested positive for the deadly bug. The coronavirus UK crisis has forced citizens to self-isolate and remain under lockdown to prevent further spread of the deadly bug. Jamie Carragher's wife testing positive for coronavirus was trending on social media soon after news broke that his aunt is also recovering in a hospital.

Jamie Carragher was 27 years old when he married Nicola on July 1, 2005. Together, the couple has a son (James, 17) and a daughter (Mia, 15). According to reports from The Sun, Carragher met his wife in primary school but the couple began dating only when Carragher turned 18.

Despite the former Liverpool star claiming that his wife was diagnosed with coronavirus, it appears that Nicola is recovering from the disease that has claimed over 197,000 deaths across the world. Jamie Carragher wife decided to remain mute in her battle with coronavirus but the Liverpool legend claimed that Nicola was the second diagnosis in his family following his aunt who continues her battle against the coronavirus in hospital. The coronavirus UK situation has hospitalised Jamie Carragher's aunt but the Englishman revealed that the return of football must be 'conditional'.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League suspended

The coronavirus UK situation forced the suspension of the English top flight last month. Liverpool fans were made to wait for a while longer to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. However, despite the coronavirus UK crisis, the Sky Sports pundit believes that sporting integrity must be just behind the health and safety of the players and the remainder of the season should be completed in order to determine a result.

