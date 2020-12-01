LIV Vs AJA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Match Preview

Liverpool host Dutch side Ajax on Matchday 5 on the Champions League 2020-21 season. The two teams battle it out in Group D and the game is scheduled to take place at Anfield on December 1, Tuesday (Wednesday IST) and kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Here is our LIV vs AJA Dream11 prediction, LIV vs AJA Dream11 team, and LIV vs AJA match prediction.

Another big European night ahead 👊



UP THE REDS 💪🔴 #LIVAJA pic.twitter.com/nHyXKwxLK1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020

Nicolas Taglafico's own goal acted as the main differentiator during the last meeting of these European giants and helped Liverpool register a 1-0 at Johan Cruijff Arena. The Premier League champions currently sit at the top of their table with Ajax just 2 points behind them. A win for either team will see them seated on the top spot better heading for the final fixture of the group stage. Both the teams face heavy competition from Atalanta, who sit with 7 points against their name.

LIV vs AJA Dream11 team squads

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Adrian San Miguel, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Billy Koumetio, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Ajax- Andre Onana, Kjell Scherpen, Dominik Kotarski, Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Nicolás Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Sean Klaiber, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Quincy Promes, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klassen, Mohammed Kudus, Kenneth Taylor, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Edson Alvarez, Dusan Tadic, Anthony Matheus dos Santos, Lassina-Traore, David Neres, Zakaria Labyad, Klass Jan Huntelaar, Brian Brobbey.

LIV vs AJA playing 11 (predicted)

Liverpool- Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Cutis Jones; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino; Mohamed Salah

Ajax- Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klassen, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Lassina Traore, Dusan Tadic

LIV vs AJA Dream11 team

Goal Keeper-Andre Onana

Defenders-Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip; Nicolas Tagliafico,Noussair Mazraoui

Midfeilder- Fabinho, Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch

Attackers- Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Where to catch LIV vs AJA live in India?

Football fans in India can catch the LIV vs AJA live steam on the Sony Network. Fans can also watch the LIV vs AJA live stream on SonyLIV. Regular match updates can also be found on the social media handle of the respective teams as well as the official UEFA Champions League social media channels.

LIV vs AJA match prediction

A battle between two of the most attacking teams in football is an encounter no fan would want to miss. Both the teams will look to dominate each other and battle it out to get the top spot in Group D. With Mo Salah back in the Liverpool squad after recovering from Covid-19, we predict a 2-1 win for the Premier League champions, who will look to get back to winning ways after their shocking loss to Serie A side Atalanta.

Note: The LIV vs AJA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LIV vs AJA playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.