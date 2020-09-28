LIV Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

In what promises to be a high-octane clash, Liverpool and Arsenal will lock horns in a late Premier League kickoff on September 28, Monday night. Both teams are on winning streaks and the battle for the win will be intense over at Anfield. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST on Monday night (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). Here is our LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction, LIV vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks.

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After dominating Arsenal for almost two years, Liverpool lost two games on the trot against the Gunners this year. Having already secured a Premier League title for themselves, Liverpool couldn’t finish off the back end of their title run cleanly, losing 1-2 to Arsenal. While this was chalked up to the celebratory mood of the champions, the effects it had carried on to the Community Shield between the sides a month ago. Liverpool lost the game 4-5 when Rhian Brewster missed a penalty after the game ended 1-1 after full-time.

However, this time around, there is more at stake. The defending champions, currently in 4th place on the table, have won both their Premier League games so far. Some exceptional performances from Salah and Mane have put them in a good position, and they will want to keep up their winning streak tonight. With the sides set to meet again at the Carabao Cup this week, a win tonight would have great consequences on that game.

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable LIV vs ARS playing 11

Liverpool predicted playing XI

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago Alacantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Arsenal predicted playing XI

Bernd Leno; Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

LIV vs ARS live: LIV vs ARS key players

Liverpool - Salah, Van Dijk, Mane

Arsenal - Lacazette, Aubameyang, Ceballos

LIV vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk

Midfielders: Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (C), Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction

According to our LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction, Liverpool will win this game.

Note: The LIV vs ARS Dream11 prediction and LIV vs ARS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIV vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

