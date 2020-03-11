LIV Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All UCL Match Details

Liverpool's Champions League defence hit a major roadblock after the Reds lost to Atletico Madrid in the first leg in the Round of 16. However, a 1-0 loss means Jurgen Klopp will be confident his side could overturn the deficit, even if they will be up against Diego Simeone's resilient Atletico Madrid. Here's the LIV vs ATL Dream11 prediction, match schedule and team previews.

Anfield awaits on Wednesday 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/3FtBPcysh4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2020

LIV vs ATL Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Anfield

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

LIV vs ATL Dream11 team preview

Liverpool endured a difficult run after the loss to Atletico where they lost their Premier League unbeaten status while also being dumped out of the FA Cup. They are entering the LIV vs ATL contest after a difficult 2-1 win over Bournemouth. While the Reds have been inconsistent since the loss at the Wanda Metropolitano, the return of captain Jordan Henderson should be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder is set to assessed before the game and Liverpool fans expect their Champions League-winning captain to start against Diego Simeone's side. Alisson, however, will miss the game with his muscle injury, Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid continue to struggle in LaLiga. Their attack has been relatively poor with big-money signing Joao Felix struggling to adapt to the demands of Spanish football. Despite their poor form in Spain, Atletico could prove to be a stern test for Liverpool, especially with Simeone's men having a slender 1-0 lead to defend.

LIV vs ATL Dream11 team news

Liverpool: Alisson (muscle), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf)

Atletico Madrid: Thomas Lemar (thigh), Dario Poveda (cruciate ligament)

LIV vs ATL Dream11 predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Adrian (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak (GK), Renan Lodi, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix

LIV vs ATL Dream11 top picks

Liverpool: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata, Saul Niguez

LIV vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Adrian

Defenders: T Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, K Tripper

Midfielders: G Wijnaldum, S Niguez (vc), Koke, S Mane (c)

Attackers: M Salah, A Morata

LIV vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Although difficult to predict, we reckon Liverpool will edge out Atletico Madrid with a narrow win.

Note: The LIV vs ATL Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

